LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In Michigan, it is illegal to have unauthorized access to election equipment but one Michigan voting machine was found being auctioned off on eBay.

State police and election officials are investigating how the machine found its way onto the site, and when it went missing.

“Perhaps may have been inadvertently dropped off at Goodwill, maybe even discarded as something that wasn’t clear what it was,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Benson says while still illegal, the machine is not one that counts the votes.

“Not a voting tabulator, but a marking device. A device that is used to assist voters, who need assistance in marking their ballot, and we are still working with law enforcement to investigate what happened,” continued Benson.

The voter assist terminal or VAT machine has been de-commissioned, and officials ensure that current machines are under tight security.

“We immediately decommission any equipment that has been found to be potentially compromised. And we ensure that prior to every election, there are accuracy tests for every piece of election equipment, so the citizen can feel confident that when they vote on paper ballots, that the machines are securely counting every valid vote,” said Benson.

There has been plenty of unfounded and false accusations about voter fraud since the 2020 election, and that’s why Benson says the state is working hard to ensure a secure and accurate vote.

“It’s important to note that that’s happening in this era of misinformation where people are quick to seize on the potential for machines to be somehow insecure…So we have for really the past several years been engaging and working with law enforcement to ensure the security of the equipment,” concluded Benson.

After further analysis, officials say there was no election data on the device, but are still investigating how the voting machine was acquired.