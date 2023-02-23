LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Mid-Michigan has been hit hard with this ice storm, and even though the road conditions aren’t the best right now, they are better than the sidewalks.

Local, county, and state snow plow crews continue to work to get well-traveled roads cleared off, and they’ll continue to be out for the rest of the day.

For tips on how to safely share roads with snow plows, Michigan.gov recommends to slow down and allow at least 6-10 car lengths between your vehicle and the snowplow.

Also, they recommend not to pass snow plows, as they are heavy and blades are sharp.

Now, you can find out where many roads have been plowed with an online tool from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) called Mi drive.