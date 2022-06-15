LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan is set to invest $13 million for 529 affordable apartments, townhomes and housing units in Michigan.

The homes are set to be built in Jackson, Ann Arbor, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Midland, Nashville, Traverse City, and Wyoming.

According to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, these projects will create 1,000 jobs and add $151 million to Michigan’s economy.

“We know that creating affordable housing benefits everyone in the state by stimulating local economic growth, but it also creates opportunities for Michiganders to have equitable access to safe, quality, affordable housing for their families, making for stable and secure living and upward mobility,” said Chad Benson, MSHDA rental development director.  

A full list of development projects includes: 

Project City Developer Award # of Affordable Units 
The Grove at Veridian Ann Arbor Avalon Housing Inc. $1,500,000 50 
4401 Rosa Parks Detroit Cinnaire Solutions Corp. & Woodbridge Neighborhood Development Corp. $986,435 40 
CCSEM St. Matthew Detroit Catholic Charities of Southeast Michigan & Cinnaire Solutions $1,084,000 46 
Greystone Senior Living Detroit Cass Corridor Neighborhood Development Corp $918,051 49 
Orchard Village Detroit CHN Housing Partners & Detroit Blight Busters $1,197,000 48 
Boston Square Together II Grand Rapids Brinshore Development LLC & Amplify GR $1,500,000 45 
Breton Grove Grand Rapids Woda Cooper Development, Inc. $1,316,000 55 
The Greenwood Jackson MVAH Development LLC & Jackson Housing Commission $1,426,380 51 
Lincoln Park Residences Midland DeShano Development Corp $876,938 50 
The Village Flats Nashville Dogwood Community Development $688,000 20 
Parkview Apartments Traverse City Traverse City Housing Commission, Cove Investments LLC & Ethos Development Partners $993,861 23 
Union Suites at Michael II Wyoming Union Suites Development LLC & Dwelling Place of Grand Rapids $905,100 52 