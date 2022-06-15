LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan is set to invest $13 million for 529 affordable apartments, townhomes and housing units in Michigan.
The homes are set to be built in Jackson, Ann Arbor, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Midland, Nashville, Traverse City, and Wyoming.
According to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, these projects will create 1,000 jobs and add $151 million to Michigan’s economy.
“We know that creating affordable housing benefits everyone in the state by stimulating local economic growth, but it also creates opportunities for Michiganders to have equitable access to safe, quality, affordable housing for their families, making for stable and secure living and upward mobility,” said Chad Benson, MSHDA rental development director.
A full list of development projects includes:
|Project
|City
|Developer
|Award
|# of Affordable Units
|The Grove at Veridian
|Ann Arbor
|Avalon Housing Inc.
|$1,500,000
|50
|4401 Rosa Parks
|Detroit
|Cinnaire Solutions Corp. & Woodbridge Neighborhood Development Corp.
|$986,435
|40
|CCSEM St. Matthew
|Detroit
|Catholic Charities of Southeast Michigan & Cinnaire Solutions
|$1,084,000
|46
|Greystone Senior Living
|Detroit
|Cass Corridor Neighborhood Development Corp
|$918,051
|49
|Orchard Village
|Detroit
|CHN Housing Partners & Detroit Blight Busters
|$1,197,000
|48
|Boston Square Together II
|Grand Rapids
|Brinshore Development LLC & Amplify GR
|$1,500,000
|45
|Breton Grove
|Grand Rapids
|Woda Cooper Development, Inc.
|$1,316,000
|55
|The Greenwood
|Jackson
|MVAH Development LLC & Jackson Housing Commission
|$1,426,380
|51
|Lincoln Park Residences
|Midland
|DeShano Development Corp
|$876,938
|50
|The Village Flats
|Nashville
|Dogwood Community Development
|$688,000
|20
|Parkview Apartments
|Traverse City
|Traverse City Housing Commission, Cove Investments LLC & Ethos Development Partners
|$993,861
|23
|Union Suites at Michael II
|Wyoming
|Union Suites Development LLC & Dwelling Place of Grand Rapids
|$905,100
|52