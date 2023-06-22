State police are investigating the shooting at this time.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Wednesday night call made to Ionia County Central Dispatch resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

Dispatch got a call at around 9:06 p.m., regarding a suicidal person in Ionia Township. Deputies arrived to a residence where they found the person with a gun in the home’s attached garage.

After evacuating the home first, deputies attempted to cool the situation with words. During their talks, the person became upset and turned the gun on deputies and fired at them.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, an exchange of gunfire followed with the individual getting shot.

Deputies rendered lifesaving aid and took the person to a hospital, where they are in stable condition.

Michigan State Police also responded to the scene and are in charge of the investigation.