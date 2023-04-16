If you have information regarding the whereabouts of the man pictured above, please call 517-780-4580. (Photo/Michigan State Police)

HENRIETTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials with the Jackson Post of Michigan State Police are looking for a man from Munith.

Steven McCarthy, 68, was last seen walking in the area of Coon Hill Road near M-106 during the morning of April 16. Police say he is white, with white hair and brown eyes.

McCarthy was last seen wearing a tan polo shirt, black sweatpants, brown boots and was carrying a walking stick as well as a gallon of water.

According to MSP, McCarthy is known to have had memory issues in the past.

If you have seen McCarthy or have any additional information, please call Michigan State Police Jackson Post at 517-780-4580.