State police response to ‘Operation Gridlock’

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to the Facebook event for the ‘Operation Gridlock’ protest at the capitol, more than 4,000 people said they were attending.

People were asked to stay inside their vehicles during the protest, but not everyone followed this instruction. People were seen not social distancing together around the capitol building without masks.

Michigan State Police First Lt. Darren Green said extra deputies were out at the event.

“We’re happy to be here to ensure that they can safely exercise their first amendment rights and voice their opinions and are focus is on their safety and making sure that they’re able to do what they came here to do,” said Green.

MSP gave people a friendly reminder to social distance before handing out tickets.

Green said, “In general we have a great amount of discretion as far as what type of law enforcement action that we want to take and at this point we just don’t feel like it’s necessary or it’s risen to that level where we would take that enforcement action it just hasn’t risen to that and there’s no need to at this point.”

Green said one person was arrested after one protester assaulted another.