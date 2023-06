LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A 10-year-old boy was taken into custody on Thursday after allegedly taking an SUV on a joyride on the highway.

Michigan State Police Third District shared video of the chase on Twitter.

The boy ran from police southbound on I-75 before OnStar disabled the car.

He then ran on foot before being arrested.

Now, the MSP Third District released video of the harrowing chase. You can watch the shocking scene unfold in the video player above.