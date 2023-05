(Photo/MSP First District on Twitter)

TRENTON, Mich. (WLNS) — Community members in Trenton had a chance to get behind the wheel of a Michigan State Police patrol car on Saturday.

Officials were participating in the Crowell Health’s Community Safety Day.

Photos shared to the MSP First District Twitter account showed little ones smiling from the driver’s seat of the MSP car.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders were at the event.

“Great time by all!!!,” the tweet concluded.