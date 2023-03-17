A screengrab from in-car camera footage released by MSP of the incident of alleged excessive force against a bicyclist. (Photo/Michigan State Police)

FLINT, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police Troopers from the Flint Post are being charged with assault and battery after allegedly using excessive force against a bicyclist in Owosso.

Troopers Ryan Fitzko, Cody Lukas and Justin Simpson from the MSP Flint Post were arraigned in the 66th District Court. Each were charged by Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner with assault and battery and Lukas received an additional charge of misconduct in office, which is a felony.

All three are on suspension until “pending adjudication of the criminal case and any resulting administrative investigation,” officials said.

MSP made the in-car camera footage of the incident available to watch here (warning: graphic content).

In the footage, troopers attempt to stop a person, who has not been named, for improperly riding his bicycle in the middle of the road.

The person continues to ride the bicycle after being asked to stop. That’s when the troopers began to allegedly use excessive force to subdue and arrest them.

MSP said the Troopers located drugs on the person after searching their backpack. The full report is available here.

“The use of excessive force by a Michigan State Police trooper against anyone is unacceptable and inexcusable,” stated Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP, in a press release. “In this department, we have zero tolerance for police officers who engage in criminal misconduct. Policing is a privilege bestowed upon those who swear an oath to uphold the Constitution and protect the public’s safety, and it is incumbent on every officer, and those who lead police officers, to hold themselves and those around them accountable for their conduct.”