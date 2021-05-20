Steals and Deals: In-person shopping is back

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)- Brick and mortar stores are back. At least for now.

Over the last few years, countless stores have closed their doors, and hundreds of retailers have gone out of business due to the growing online shopping trends. Now, many people are sick of being stuck at home and shopping online and they are headed back out and into the stores.

In fact, Walmart, Home Depot, and Macy’s topped wall streets quarterly sales estimates and it was in-person shopping driving the increase.

According to several data tracking firms, foot traffic through all 3 stores was up about 25% last quarter and that’s only expected to grow as covid restrictions have been eased at many major retailers in just the last few days.

This rebound is bringing some major relief for retailers. Just this week Macy’s stock rose 70-percent.

