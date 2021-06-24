Steals and Deals: Tips to save you $$$ on Amazon

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- Amazon Prime Day has come and gone and deal seekers were out in full force. Other major retailers just Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and Kohl’s also go in on the action, offering major deals the same 2-days and shoppers noticed. According to Adobe Analytics, total online sales topped $11 billion on June 21st and 22nd this year.

That’s more than 6-percent higher than Prime Day inspired sales last year and slightly higher than 2020’s Cyber Monday. But while Prime Day has come and gone, that doesn’t mean Amazon shopping stops. 6 News recently spoke with an online shopping expert to get some tips about how to make sure what you’re buying on Amazon is the best deal out there.

Omri Traub, the Founder of Popcart, says many people don’t realize they are actually buying from Amazon itself less than half of the time. He says it’s a marketplace and the majority of sales come through third-party vendors. He says, “often these third-party sellers are taking advantage of an opportunity where Amazon is not selling directly an item or its available elsewhere for a lower price and they try to flip it on Amazon for a higher price and it’s not always obvious when you are looking at it.”

You like to believe Amazon has everyday low prices and often it does, but sometimes it doesn’t. “So before you checkout, Traub suggests you make sure you know who you are buying from. “The easiest thing to do when you buy on Amazon, under the buy box where it says “buy now” it will say sold by Amazon or sold by one of those third-party sellers. You can click through and do your due diligence on that seller in terms of ratings and reviews.”

You can catch “Steals and Deals” with 6 News Anchor, Lauren Thompson, every Thursday during “6 news at 5:30.”