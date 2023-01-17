DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A sting operation led by multiple Michigan sheriff’s offices has resulted in the arrests of four men from Eaton County.

The four men were arrested in Delta Township on Nov. 17 and Dec. 8, 2022, after separately attempting to meet up with an underage minor.

Operation G.H.O.S.T. (Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team,) a group with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, teamed up with the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office for the investigation.

The goal of the operation was to target child sexual abusers and human traffickers.

During an arrest, deputies found a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistol on one suspect.

Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich expressed his office’s gratitude for the joint investigation with Genesee County.

“This pro-active operation prevents child sexual predators from harming our children as well as their recruitment of human trafficking victims,” said Reich.

Reich stated that Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and his investigators developed G.H.O.S.T. and have worked with multiple Michigan sheriff’s offices to arrest sexual predators and human traffickers.

“Michigan Sheriffs are committed to joining forces to arrest these dangerous criminal offenders and protect our children and communities from being harmed by them,” continued Reich.

No other information regarding the arrests has been released at this time.

Sheriff Reich and Sheriff Swanson will be sharing more about the operation on Wednesday.