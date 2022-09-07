INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 33-year-old man from Stockbridge has been sentenced to 50-66 years in prison for a shooting in Bunker Hills Township.

Devon Baldwin, 33, was sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Baldwin was convicted of shooting Bradley Wicks in 2020.

“Members of the Wicks family were joined by investigators from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and Assistant Prosecutors from the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office for a video conference hearing in front of Judge Jamo. Baldwin will be 83-years-old before he is eligible for parole,” the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office was helped by the Lansing Police Department, the Michigan State Police, Michigan State University Police and the United States Marshal Service.