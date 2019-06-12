Strampel jury returns verdicts

A jury has reached a verdict in the criminal trial of former MSU dean– William Strampel.

This morning a jury found Strampel guilty of two charges related to the Larry Nassar sexual assault investigation.

Strampel was found guilty of one count of Misconduct in Office and two counts of Willful Neglect of Duty.

He was found not guilty on charges of criminal sexual conduct.

Strampel’s attorney says he’s not quite sure how to feel…

“It’s mixed emotions, we’re happy with the fact that he was acquitted of the most serious charges, sexual assault, we respect the juries decision in this case, we’re disappointed that he was found guilty of any of these charges, but we’ll address the rest of this case at sentencing,” said John Dakmak.

Once again, Strampel was found guilty of misconduct in office and willful neglect of duty.

But Strampel was found not guilty of criminal sexual conduct.

Strampel’s attorney says they have not decided whether or not they’ll appeal.

Strampel is due back in court July 31 for sentencing