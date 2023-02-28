Strange Matter Coffee Co. shuts down for the day after threat

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Strange Matter Coffee Co. decided to close its doors Tuesday after receiving a strange letter.

The coffee shop announced the decision with a sign on the front door Tuesday morning that said they were temporarily closed.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we’ll be closed for a few days while the FBI and LPD investigate a credible threatening letter we received,” the sign at Strange Matter said.

Lansing Police spokesperson Jordan Gulkis confirmed with 6 News they are investigating the incident.

In a post on Instagram, Strange Matter shared more details about why they made the decision to close.

“We received a ten-page letter, postmarked over two weeks ago, containing specific dates, images of hate, and threatening phrases,” Strange Matter said.

The coffee shop said another “queer-identified coffee shop” in Detroit got a similar letter.

6 News has obtained a copy of the letter, which contains a series of random handwritten notes, numbers, and other scribblings, but did not appear to have any specific threats to Strange Matter Coffee Co.

Stay with 6 News as we will have more information throughout the night.