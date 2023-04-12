EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A quintessential Lansing coffee chain is coming to Michigan State University.

A post from Strange Matter Coffee Co.’s Instagram account confirmed the news Tuesday.

Starting in Fall 2023, Strange Matter will have a café space on the first floor of the MSU Union, which recently reopened after almost two months of being closed.

The local chain will carry the full drink menu, as well as the shop’s vegan doughnuts, scones, and cookies.

“We can’t wait to share more about the project as the buildout gets underway,” the social media post said.