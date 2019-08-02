Strike stalls dozens of state construction projects

Construction remain incomplete as hundreds of Michigan workers walk the picket lines. The strike started Wednesday and it’s impacting the Ingham County Road Department.”

More than 200 union workers are currently on strike and some are employed by Rieth-Riley construction and a labor dispute between the two is causing these work delays.

Those on strike lined Creyts Road in Lansing Friday afternoon and they are members of Operating Engineers Local 324. The groups spokesperson said the workers haven’t had a contract in 14 months.

“They don’t have a contract yet,” said Spokesperson Dan McKernan. “That would be the second reason why they’re striking because they have not been able to reach contract.”

He said they accuse Rieth-Riley of unlawful activities which includes denying them unemployment benefits during a lockout and now construction projects across the state are being put on hold.

“That lockout was illegal,” said McKernan. “They’re not allowed to lock employees out like that and in doing so they owe those workers about almost $2 million in lost wages.”

In a statement to the Detroit News, Rieth-Riley said it agreed to, “essentially all wages, terms and conditions” negotiated with other contractors except for the union’s subcontracting clause.

“In the mean time every single other contractor in the state has come to an agreement and that’s over 100 contractors,” McKernan said. He added that the union did everything they could before hand to make sure this didn’t happened.

“We’ve gone to great lengths to try and not inconvenience anyone and then we definitely shown our best foot was put forward by the fact we worked 14 months without a contract,” said McKernan.

Rieth-Riley is currently involved in 80 to 90 projects across the state, including an $18 million contract to resurface a big stretch of I-96 in Ingham and Livingston counties.

We reached out to Rieth-Riley for a statement and they said they’ve worked with the union for months to reach a deal.



This is the response we received from Rieth-Riley Construction Rieth-Riley Construction :

-Rieth-Riley employees do not want this strike. Less than 20% of the people participating in the picket lines are actual employees of Rieth-Riley. Rieth-Riley’s employees were denied the opportunity to take a strike vote for their bargaining unit which they wanted.

-Rieth-Riley is not the only major contractor that has not signed a new contract with the operating engineers. Michigan Paving and Materials (MPM) also has not signed a new contract over the same subcontracting provision that is holding up Rieth-Riley’s negotiations. Rieth-Riley and MPM are two of the largest paving contractors in the state of Michigan. The two companies employ close to 300 operating engineers and do roughly 80% of the paving in western and northern Michigan.

-Under Rieth-Riley’s 9a relationship with the union, all Rieth-Riley operating engineer employees are covered and protected under the last contract. All of their wages, fringes and benefits are protected under that contract until a new one is in place.

-Rieth-Riley gave all operating engineer employees a $2.00 per hour increase last year even though a new contract was not in place. This puts them within pennies of what other operators working under new contracts are now making in the state. The union has filed an unfair labor practice charge claiming that Rieth-Riley shouldn’t have given their employees a raise.

-Rieth-Riley double paid operating engineer employees their vacation pay from last year which was roughly $900,000.

-The defensive lockout that industry participated in last year involved 40-50 contractors. To our knowledge none of those contractors paid back pay for the lockout. In fact, the union agreed to drop the same unfair labor practice charges that they allege against Rieth-Riley prior to them signing a new agreement.

-Due to the large non-union environment in western and northern Michigan the subcontracting clause that the union is insisting upon is not workable for union contractors in that market. In good faith we have proposed multiple other options to their language which have all been rejected.