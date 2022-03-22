CLINTON COUNTY, Mich.. (WLNS) — Since early march, reports have been coming into the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office regarding multiple incidences of car and home vandalism in Greenbush Township.

According to a Facebook post from the Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, two people were apprehended by deputies after a report much was placed to deputies.

Back on March 8, six different cases involving vandalism of either a home or car were reported to officials. A common trait among all of these cases was that windows in the home or car were broken.

Then on March 19, a car being set on fire was reported to police.

Deputies utilized K-9s into the area to further investigate.

After a tip from a resident nearby was placed, deputies were led to a home on Sevy Rd.

After speaking with some of the occupants of the house, deputies were able to identify two juvenile suspects.

Deputies spoke with the two, who admitted to their involvement in all the vandalism cases reported.

The two were turned over to their parents, with a report being sent over to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office for review.