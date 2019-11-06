Structure fire in Jackson County off US-127

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A structure fire on US-127 near Loomis Road can be seen for miles.

The video above shows the structure on fire from a passing WLNS viewer named Jeffery Thornton.

The video below shows multiple fire engines at the incident and is courtesy of a WLNS viewer named Bob Bruton.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar