Structure fire in Jackson County off US-127

Cold temperatures have keep many anglers at home, but those braving the elements have caught walleye, steelhead, muskie, northern pike and whitefish around the state.

With winter approaching, a lot of people who fish are getting ready to store their gear for the season.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has a four tips you should follow so your gear is cared for and ready to be used next season.

Take the time to inspect your gear for any damage to make repairs or prepare for replacements before the next time you want to head out.

Make sure your gear is cleaned in fresh water with soap or the manufacturer's recommended solution as well as completely dry before storing it away.

Hang waders upside down for the months they are out of use.

Don’t store any of your gear in direct sunlight as well as where heat or moisture might build up.