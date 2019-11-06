JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A structure fire on US-127 near Loomis Road can be seen for miles.
The video above shows the structure on fire from a passing WLNS viewer named Jeffery Thornton.
The video below shows multiple fire engines at the incident and is courtesy of a WLNS viewer named Bob Bruton.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Structure fire in Jackson County off US-127
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A structure fire on US-127 near Loomis Road can be seen for miles.