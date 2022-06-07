JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 20-year-old Napoleon Community Schools student was arrested and is facing multiple charges for threatening multiple people involved in the district.

The Napoleon Township Police Department says they first learned about a series of threats against staff members and a resource officer with the district on May 31.

After an investigation, police determined student Nathan Mann of Napoleon posed a credible threat to the safety of school staff and officers of the department.

It all started when a member of the teaching staff at Ackerson Lake Schools got an ‘inappropriate’ voicemail and Facebook message from Mann. That led to an investigation of potential misconduct from Mann.

As he was being investigated, police say he started telling other students about his concerns of not being allowed to graduate or participate in the graduation ceremonies. Those students reported to staff members that Mann had made specific threats towards teachers, staff members, and the school resource officer.

As the investigation continued, the school decided to issue a letter of trespass to Mann, barring him from being on the property of Napoleon Community Schools.

The Napoleon Township Police Department investigated the incident and interviewed several staff and students.

Ultimately, it was determined that Mann did in fact pose a credible threat to the safety of the school and the staff, police said.

Mann has since been charged and arraigned on two counts, one for false report or threat of terrorism, punishable by up to twenty years in prison, and one charge for intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, a school employees, or students with specific intent to carry out, punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Mann was taken into custody on June 3, and later that day, officers with the Napoleon Township Police Department executed a search warrant at Mann’s home.

During the search, they said they took several items of evidence that pertained to the investigation.

Mann was then arraigned in Jackson County’s 12th District Court and is being held at the Jackson County Jail on a $750,000 bond.