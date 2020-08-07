Student-athlete shares concerns after fall sports are canceled in Lansing School District

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Thousands of student-athletes and their parents are heartbroken. Thursday, 6 News broke the story that all fall sports were canceled in the Lansing School District.

“I would never think we wouldn’t be able to have a senior year,” said Lansing Eastern Senior Olivia Pinder.

Covid-19 turner her senior year of volleyball with her team upside down.

Pinder said, “We started off freshmen year close, was waiting for senior year so we can really show out what we have.”

She was getting ready for her upcoming season, “Conditioning here and there. Just trying to be active.”

She is also worried because she doesn’t just play volleyball. Pinder plays basketball in the winter and softball in the spring and has hopes of playing one of these sports in college.