OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – A student is “getting help” and will not be in school after a threat was made at Okemos High School on Wednesday, said Principal Daniel Kemsley.

Information on the threat was provided by some school families after an email was sent to parents.

The email was provided to Meridian Township Police, which led to the student being identified.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through this process. We take all threats seriously. Your children’s safety and the safety of our staff is first and foremost. Always,” said Kemsley in an email to parents.

The specifics of the threat are unknown.