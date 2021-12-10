Student may face charges after threat against Springport schools

SPRINGPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A middle school student may be facing charges after allegedly making a threat towards Springport Public Schools.

Yesterday, Springport Township Police Officers responded to a complaint involving a threat of violence against students and staff at the Springport Public Schools.

Officers found the threat had been made by a 13-year-old middle school student, who was then immediately removed and suspended from the school.

After multiple student interviews, officers obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s home in the Village of Springport.

With the assistance of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was executed on the suspect’s residence.

Charges have been sent to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

A statement from the police chief says that students of Springport schools were not at risk of danger at the time the threat occurred.