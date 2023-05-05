EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Thousands of Michigan State University students walked out of the Breslin Center as alumni after Friday’s graduation.

Its been a long road as students were hit with trauma of a shooting and the remaining effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Coming back to school was definitely adjustment but I just think that being surrounded by such an awesome support community really helped me get back into the swing of things,” said graduate Faith Arnott.

Arnott is like many MSU students who had a hard time returning to campus after the February 13 shooting. She said it was tough but she got through it by speaking with loved ones.

“I would just say talking to my friends talking to support,” Arnott continued. “You know just making sure that you’re still able express how you’re feeling and making sure that your professors are able to help you accommodate if you needed to cause I know a lot of people went home.”

A snapshot from a Friday Michigan State University graduation ceremony.

In honor of the three students killed in the February shooting, MSU held a moment of silence.

“On this joyful occasion let us also acknowledge our pain. Those we lost in the violence of February 13 will be recognized with posthumous degree at their undergraduate college graduation ceremonies,” said MSU’s Interim president Teresa K. Woodruff.

Arnott is officially a MSU alumni and she cant thank her alma matter enough.

“Really the connections, relationships that I have made over the past four years has really just expanded my horizons and all different perspectives and backgrounds,” reflected Arnott.

Arnott said she has many great memories from her time at MSU but her personal favorite is studying abroad. Now she, Arnott will be the one sending the students on trips.

“I’ll be working for a company called Education First that basically does study abroad for high school and college students,” she concluded.

Tomorrow the university will be hosting smaller graduation ceremonies.