Students and parents rally in calls for an in-person graduation ceremony at University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) – The University of Michigan announced that this year they will not be having an in person graduation ceremony.

Instead, it will be a virtual commencement, for the second year in a row, and some parents and students are upset, which is why they rallied at U of M on Saturday afternoon.

Some believe that a safe commencement can be done at the Michigan Stadium.

However, the University of Michigan believes its not safe yet, the virtual commencement will take place on May First.

University of Michigan students created a petition in hopes for an in person ceremony, which has more than 5,000 signatures so far.