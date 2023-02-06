MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Students at Cornell Elementary in Okemos were sent home early on Monday because of an ‘active investigation.’

All the students and staff are safe, an official said.

However, superintendent John Hood said in an email earlier Monday that Meridian Township Police are investigating an incident on the playground at Cornell Elementary. He said there was no active threat or danger.

At 1:30 p.m. Hood announced that evening activities at Cornell had been canceled and students were being sent home early.

“We will update you with additional information as it becomes available,” Hood said.

All other buildings and programs are open.