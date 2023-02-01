POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) — Potterville Public Schools is sending students home early on Wednesday due to issues with boilers throughout the district.

The boiler issues were caused by a power outage on Tuesday, Potterville schools said.

With the extremely cold temperatures, officials decided the best plan was to send students home for the day.

All students will be released Wednesday at 11 a.m.

“I understand this is an inconvenience, that is why we are getting the message out now,” Potterville Public Schools said.

Kids Club will remain open, officials said.