Students protest against war with Iran on MSU campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Dozens of students gathered at ‘the rock’ on Michigan State University’s campus in protest of a war with Iran.

Students also painted the rock to represent Iran’s flag and wrote “No War With Iran.”

People at the protest say gatherings like this are important to keep students on campus informed about what’s going on around the world.

“We’re all around the same age so I think sometimes its easy to get lost in the other things that are going on, popular culture, stuff like that. So it’s important to just let other students know what’s going on around the world and try to push for them to see it our way,” said Malak Aldasouqi, who attended the protest.

Aldasouqi added that she hopes protests, not only in East Lansing, but around the country send a message.

“Often people who will go against this war will say that it’s not good to protest against going against war and will count me as anti-American will kill me against the troops but in all reality this is the most American I’ve ever been fighting against the war because it’s our duty as Americans to question the government,” said Aldasouqi.