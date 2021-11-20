Students rally against COVID-19 mandates at State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Students came together today at the Capitol to protest against COVID-19 mandates at universities.

Organizers say the rally is to protect medical freedom and featured students from Michigan State University, Grand Valley State University and Oakland University.

According to organizers, the rally’s goal was to connect concerned students with state leaders and activist groups, including Michigan Students Take Charge, Stand Up Michigan and Guardians of Freedom Michigan.

“The students that I’m here with today believe that medical freedom, not just with vaccines, with any medical processes. It’s important that the individual makes that decision themselves,” said PJ Sarotte of Michigan Students Take Charge.

Those attending say vaccination requirements are a step too far.

“I actually have a sibling, a sister that goes to Michigan State. When we heard about all the stuff they were doing, we were not very happy about it. So we are out here to try to get rid of those and hopefully, we’ll be successful in doing that,” said Preston Runyon, a high school student.

The rally comes just a day after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a voluntary mask advisory for all indoor gatherings, with daily COVID-19 cases reaching nearly 9,000 cases a day.