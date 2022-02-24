GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – Some quick-thinking kids helped save their bus driver on the way to school Thursday morning.

It happened around 6:45 a.m., as the bus was in the Mulliken area taking them to the Grand Ledge schools.

A spokesman said the bus driver started to suffer from a medical condition and was able to pull over. The driver tried to alert dispatch over the radio but wasn’t able to say much.

That’s when one of the students on the bus called 911 and another used the radio to alert the bus dispatch that something was wrong.

A volunteer firefighter arrived on the scene and was later helped by an ambulance crew.

Someone from Grand Ledge schools took over on the bus and finished the route.

The district is also providing counselors for any student with questions or concerns about the driver.

The bus driver survived and remains in the hospital.

The students are being hailed on social media for their quick thinking and quick actions.