A study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that five years after a plant closure, opioid overdose death rates were 85% higher than comparable counties where plants remained open.
During the past 2 decades, the United States has experienced a widespread and significant increase in opioid overdose mortality, particularly among working-age adults.
The increase in opioid overdose deaths during a time of worsening economic opportunity has also sparked interest in understanding the growing demand for opioids.
The new study found that US automobile assembly plants closing is linked to an increase in opioid overdose deaths among working-age adults in the nearby community.
The study compared US manufacturing counties that experienced an automotive assembly plant closure with counties in which automotive plants remained open from 1999 to 2016.
Automotive assembly plant closures were associated with a statistically significant increase in county-level opioid overdose mortality rates among adults aged 18 to 65 years.
The increase in opioid overdose mortality, highlights a possible role of declining economic opportunity in the US opioid overdose crisis.
Study: Auto plant closings could increase opioid overdoses in community
