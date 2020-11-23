Study committee for possible police oversight commission in East Lansing to meet

EAST LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – The study committee for a possible police oversight commission in East Lansing will be meeting virtually on Monday.

This committee is charged with determining the rules and studying data for a police oversight commission to possibly be formed.

The East Lansing Police Department will be doing a presentation on the use of force at the meeting — as well as discussing similar commissions and policies in other cities in the state.

If you want to have your voice heard – the committee will be taking questions and comments from viewers.

The meeting begins at 6pm and you can find a link under the “Seen on 6” section at WLNS.COM.