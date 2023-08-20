MICHIGAN (WJMN) — Summertime is almost over, but it’s still a great time to enjoy the great outdoors. And for Michiganders, one state park is their top choice to do so.

Digital insurance comparison and marketplace website Insuranks calculated the most popular state or national park in each state based on searches over the past three years. Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is the most popular Michigan state park, according to that study.

Additionally, the park has more than 1,900 reviews on TripAdvisor, where it holds a five-star rating. Some of the most recent reviews praise the location for its views and various trails, giving visitors a plethora of options for hiking.

Along with hiking trails, the state park also offers biking routes, golf, birding, and hunting. There’s also a ton of aquatic opportunities for guests, including beaches, boating, canoeing and kayaking, fishing, sailing, scuba diving, and more.

Sleeping Bear Dunes also has several campgrounds and modern cabins for rental — a plus for folks looking to spend a few nights in the great outdoors. And plenty of Americans are looking to do just that, according to Insuranks, which found that two out of three Americans are planning on, or have already gone on a camping trip this year.

Curious to learn more about Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore? Check out its website for more details.