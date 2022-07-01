MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — As of June 30, a subcontractor for MetroNet is no longer authorized to work in Meridian Twp. due to public safety concerns.

According to a statement from the Department of Public Works, Meridian Township Fire Department and Department of Public Works responded to a gas leak on Hickorywood Dr. in Okemos on June 28.

The leak was caused by underground drilling done by Internattional Inc.

Meridian Township firefighter/paramedic reported that a worker from Internattional Inc. was digging in a hole near the gas leak. The worker was asked to stop digging, but did not comply until the worker was force to leave the area.

“As a result of this incident and past concerns regarding work performed, an indefinite cease and

desist order has been issued to Internattional Inc.,” the statement from Meridian Twp. said.

Township locals are asked to not remove any Miss Dig flags that have been placed in their yards.

MetroNet has been asked to complete all backfilling of holes, yard restoration work and to

remove all appropriate Miss Dig flags by Wednesday, July 13 at 5 pm.

“In the interest of public safety, Internattional Inc. is no longer permitted to work in Meridian

Township,” said Dan Opsommer, Assistant Township Manager. “We will continue to work with

residents to ensure MetroNet properly restores their yards and removes the appropriate Miss Dig

flags by Wednesday, July 13.”

MetroNet’s subcontractor was actively working in the following neighborhoods when the cease and

desist order went into effect:

Tacoma Hills 2, 6

Sanders Tacoma Hills 2, 3

Shaker Heights

Forest Hills 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

Cornell Woods 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8

Cornell Woods North

MetroNet is searching for a new subcontractor to complete their work in Meridian Twp. and

will be required to update all existing permits before resuming any work that is not related to backfilling holes, yard restoration and removing Miss Dig flags.