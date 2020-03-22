Sunday Hours for Consumer Protection Hotline Canceled

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Attorney General is canceling the Consumer Protection tip line hours for Sunday to help implement a program that allows employees to work from home.

Generally, the phone lines are operated from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Attorney General’s office has received a high volume of consumer complaints of price-gouging related to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Complaints may be filed online or by calling the Consumer Protection tip line at 877-765-8388.