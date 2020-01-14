Supporters back undocumented immigrants receiving state licenses

A group of more than twenty people spoke during public comment today at the Board of Education meeting. Supporters wanted the board to pass a resolution in solidarity with their cause – to let undocumented immigrants receive a state license.

But opponents of the bill say local governments should not have the right to impact federal immigration law. In 2008 Michigan stopped allowing undocumented immigrants from getting a state drives license.

Today advocates spoke about how hard it is for undocumented worked to live their lives without a licence.

Oscar Castaneda, an organizer with Action of Greater Lansing said he sees firsthand how not having a license affects members of the community.

“I personally know moms who want to go on a field trip with their children but can’t because they have to pass a security check. and they can’t pass the security check because they don’t have a document to identify themselves,” he said.

The board of education passed the resolution, with 6 votes in favor, 1 vote against, and one absent vote.