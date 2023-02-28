The United States Supreme Court will hear two arguments on Tuesday that will directly impact whether millions of Americans will get up to $20,000 of student loan debt wiped away.

The White House said its loan forgiveness program would positively impact more than 40 million Americans, with roughly 20 million borrowers getting their entire loan balances removed.

Justices will consider whether the six states that want to block the program have the legal right to challenge it, and if the Biden administration exceeded its authority to eliminate $430 billion worth of federal student loan debt.

A decision on both arguments isn’t expected until this summer.