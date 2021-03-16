Survey: Okemos is the 6th best place to live in the U.S.

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — Okemos is the sixth-best place to live in the U.S., according to a survey from Niche, a site that compiles both resident and data reviews on cities.

Last year, Okemos placed 13th in the best cities to live in, so it’s moved up in the ranks this year.

Okemos placed sixth for the quality of its public schools, housing and family-friendly environment.

Other cities that placed in the top five best places to live in Michigan include: