Survivor hopes book detailing a serial killers murder will keep him in jail

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Don Miller, an East Lansing High School graduate and Michigan State University alum, strangled and stabbed several women. Miller admitted to killing four, and was convicted with attempting to murder two others in the late 1970s.

What some would say is more more shocking then his crime, is the seemingly light punishment he received.

“Don Miller has already served his time for those offenses,” says Rod Sadler the author of ‘Killing Women’ a book that details Miller’s murders and even includes letters from Miller himself.

Sadler says he was sentenced up to 50 yrs for attempted murder and sexual assault but later that same year he took a plea deal that shaved up to 30 years off.

“Don Miller is only in prison right now because he possessed a strangulation device in the late 1990s,” says Sadler.

Miller would have already been a free man, if it wasn’t for the additional charge tacking on a few more decades. Now, his time in prison is running out again. He’s up for parole next year but even if its denied, Miller will be a free man in ten.

“That’s getting tougher and tougher everyday,” says Randy Gilbert was stabbed and strangled like Millers other victims, but unlike most, he survived…well he’s surviving.

Gilbert says his physical scars have healed but the emotional wounds will never go away and he believes if released, Miller will strike again.

“No one that evil can be fixed, no.”

Gilbert is hopeful that someone who reads ‘Killing Women’ will look into case, find a loophole and keep Miller locked away.