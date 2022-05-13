LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — More than 10 days after 23-year-old Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore’s body was found near railroad tracks by 1200 block of S. Clemens Ave., a suspect has been arrested by Lansing Police.

Following the discovery of Moore’s body, a warrant for 23-year-old Jameer DeShaun Johnson was obtained by Lansing detectives.

Johnson was arrested by the Lansing Police Department Violent Crime Impact Team and The Michigan State Police 1st District Fugitive Team on Wednesday, May 11.

Johnson was taken to the Ingham County Jail following his arrest.

The 23-year-old’s next court date is scheduled for May 20 at 10 a.m.

Moore had recently been reported as a missing person prior to his body being found.