Suspect arrested in homicide of missing 17-year-old girl in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The body of a 17-year-old girl reported missing last Tuesday in Lansing was found on Friday in Washtenaw County.
Investigators believe Treasure Malajai Stewart-Adams died as a result of a homicide.
The Michigan State Police assisted investigators with the Lansing Police Department who were able to identify a suspect in this homicide.
A 19-year-old man who knew Stewart-Adams was arrested without incident Saturday afternoon in Lansing.
The suspect is expected to be formally charged on Tuesday.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483 – 4600 or contact Detective Brittany Roberts at (517) 483 – 4654.
