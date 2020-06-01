Suspect arrested in homicide of missing 17-year-old girl in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Despite people chanting Black Lives Matter and holding up signs with the hashtag, the Co-Founder of BLM Lansing says her organization had no involvement with Sunday's protest, in fact Angela Waters Austin says no local Black leaders planned the event.

Both Austin, and Dale Copedge the President of the Lansing NAACP chapter, say they were contacted less than 24 hours before Sundays protest asking if they would get involved.