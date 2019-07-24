Suspect charged for murder of missing Lansing man

New breast cancer research may help create new treatment options for lung cancer, according to a Michigan State University scientist.

The study found that a genetic mutation in breast cancer could slow down certain lung cancer tumors.

About 11,000 people in the United States alone could gain precious time from the most vicious of major cancers. “It’s not a cure,” cautioned Eran Andrechek, a College of Human Medicine physiology professor. “It has the potential to extend life span and increase quality of life for the patients.”

Lung cancer kills more people than breast, prostate and colon cancer combined, according to the American Cancer Society.

Overall, one in 15 men and one in 17 women will develop it in their lifetimes, with smokers at higher risk.

Andrechek's study was done on mice and he says the next step is to better describe and manipulate the mutation’s effect on the protein that regulates cancer tumor growth, before any human clinical trials begin.

His team also found a number of genes that are able to stop cancer cells from spreading.

Andrechek is also working with another MSU laboratory to secure grant funding to apply the findings once again to breast cancer research.