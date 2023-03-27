CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police said Monday morning the suspect involved in a murder-suicide attempt in Charlotte has died from his injuries.

MSP officials said last week a victim had died in the incident and the suspect had been taken to the hospital for injuries they received. Now, police say the suspect died on Sunday from his injuries.

State troopers were sent to a home on West Five Point Highway early Friday morning and when troopers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

“A 28-year-old resident at the home had contacted 9-11 in reference of hearing shots. Troopers arrived on scene and found a deceased female, as well as an injured male,” MSP Lt. Rene Gonzalez told 6 News.

Police also identified the two people involved in the incident. Officials say the suspect has been identified as Tim Gingrich and the victim has been identified as Jennifer Sue Gingrich. They were husband and wife, officials say.