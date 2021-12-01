Suspect in Monday W. Jolly Street shooting arrested

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with Monday’s shooting on the 4200 block of West Jolly Rd.

Lansing police were called to the scene around 11:45 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the body.

Officers gave first-aid to the man until the Lansing Fire Department arrived.

The suspect fled before officers arrived on scene, the LPD said.





Today, police arrested 19-year-old Jaycee Aaron Cornett of Lansing, charging him with Assault with Intent to Murder and Carrying Concealed Weapons.

Bond was set at $50,000 cash/surety.

The LPD believes that Cornett and the victim know each other.

Cornett is next scheduled in 54-A District court in front of Judge Buchanan for his Probable Cause Conference on Dec. 9 at 8:30 a.m. and his Preliminary Exam on Dec. 16 at 8:30 a.m.