Suspected bank robber arrested in East Lansing

One man is in custody today, suspected of robbing an East Lansing bank just before noon.

It all began when East Lansing Police officers were called to the Flagstar Bank on the 1400 block of Lake Lansing Road just before noon.

They were told a man walked into the bank, said he had a weapon and demanded cash.

He was given the money and left the bank.

No one was injured.

A caller to 911 gave police a very good description, including that he had bandages on his face.

The witness also told officers which direction the suspect was headed.

Police officers found a man matching the description in the 1800 block of Hagadorn Road.

Officers arrested the man without a struggle.

Police also found a large amount of cash, something that was made to look like a handgun and fake bandages.

The suspect is being held in the East Lansing jail until he is arraigned on the bank robbery charges.