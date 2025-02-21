GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A dog that was abandoned in a grocery store parking lot has been adopted, the Kent County Animal Shelter says.
Rukey the dog was put up for adoption after receiving a clean bill of health. The animal shelter said a “wonderful family” was enamored after meeting Rukey Thursday morning.
“She is off to her new home, bringing joy to her new family!” the shelter wrote in a social media post.
Rukey was abandoned in a Meijer parking lot late last week, according to KCAS.
“My name is Rukey,” said a handwritten note tied to the dog’s collar. “Please help me, take me home.”
KCAS credited “a kind group of people” with bringing Rukey to the shelter. She was described as a sweet dog with a gentle, winning personality.
Though Rukey has already found a home, you can find the shelter’s list of adoptable animals here.