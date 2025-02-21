GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A dog that was abandoned in a grocery store parking lot has been adopted, the Kent County Animal Shelter says.

Rukey the dog was put up for adoption after receiving a clean bill of health. The animal shelter said a “wonderful family” was enamored after meeting Rukey Thursday morning.

“She is off to her new home, bringing joy to her new family!” the shelter wrote in a social media post.

Rukey the dog and her new family on Feb. 20, 2025. (Courtesy Kent County Animal Shelter) Rukey the dog on Feb. 20, 2025. (Courtesy Kent County Animal Shelter)

Rukey was abandoned in a Meijer parking lot late last week, according to KCAS.

“My name is Rukey,” said a handwritten note tied to the dog’s collar. “Please help me, take me home.”

A note tied to Rukey’s collar. (Courtesy Kent County Animal Shelter)

KCAS credited “a kind group of people” with bringing Rukey to the shelter. She was described as a sweet dog with a gentle, winning personality.

Though Rukey has already found a home, you can find the shelter’s list of adoptable animals here.