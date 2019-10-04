LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Elementary students from Lansing Christian School got some help for their annual “fund run” from some dinosaur friends.
The “Fund Run” raises money for the school’s annual fund by giving families and friends a chance to support the school.
In the video above you can see the not-so-high fives from these Jurassic teammates.
T-Rex Run at Lansing elementary school
