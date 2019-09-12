LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Experience the majestic size and scale of extinct animals in a new traveling exhibit at the Impression 5 Science Center in downtown Lansing.
The immersive 2,500-square-foot hands-on exhibit has real fossils up to 500 million years old that you can touch.
Take a journey as you learn about the environment during the last Ice Age, as well as the lives of creatures like the sabertooth cat, dire wolf, and even early humans. Explore glaciers like the one that covered the state of Michigan during the Ice Age.
Families can team up to put together a huge 3D Mastodon puzzle, dig for fossils, and participate in daily tar pit workshops.
Experience Ice Age: Frozen Secrets at Impression 5 Science Center now through January 5th, 2020.
Impression 5 Science Center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5:00 p.m.
Take a step back 1.8 million years ago in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Experience the majestic size and scale of extinct animals in a new traveling exhibit at the Impression 5 Science Center in downtown Lansing.