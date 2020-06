EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) - A 47-year-old motorcyclist from Ovid died in a crash today in Eaton County.

Just after 2:40 p.m. deputies responded to the two-vehicle crash, according to the Eaton County Sheriff's Office.

The preliminary investigation shows a truck crossing M-99 on Columbia Highway pulled out in front of a northbound motorcyclist. All north and southbound lanes were closed by 2:49 PM because of the crash.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident and more details will be released tomorrow.