Task force sets out strategies to protect Michigan’s nursing home residents

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Police responded to a possible shooting just after 12:00 p.m. today in Lansing.

A car was hit and shell casings were found in the 4100 block of Woodbridge Drive where currently no injuries have been reported. The nearest major intersection is South Waverly Road and West Jolly Road.

A Lansing Police Department detective in the area saw the suspect's vehicle and followed it until officers could arrive, according to Lansing Police Department Captain Backus.

When the vehicle was stopped by police four men ran away and LPD was able to catch two of them, one of which had a gun. The 18-year-old was arrested and is facing gun possession charges.

Two men are still on the loose and police are searching for them at this time.